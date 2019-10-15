Four ways to not outlive your retirement savings

A man fishes in a lake. Twenty20

With some experts warning that $1 million in retirement savings might not even do the trick these days, it's understandable if you're kept up at night wondering: Will I have enough? Here's another question worth asking: How should I spend what I have? A good answer to the latter can help you with the former. Whether your nest egg is $1 million, $250,000, more or less, you'll need to devise a smart strategy of how to spend your money so that you don't outlive your savings. "Withdrawing too much money early in your retirement can have a devastating effect on your standard of living," said Arielle O'Shea, a retirement and investing expert at personal finance website Nerdwallet. On the other hand, O'Shea said, you don't want to be led by fear. "Being too conservative could mean you don't enjoy these years you've worked so hard for," she said. Below are some time-tested ways to spend your retirement savings.

Davids' Adventures Photos | Moment | Getty Images

The 4% rule

John Foxx | Stockbyte | Getty Images

Dynamic spending

Some retirees prefer a dynamic spending strategy, which "provides retirees with the flexibility to account for unexpected expenses or rocky market conditions," Jaconetti said. With this technique, you might still begin your retirement at a 4% withdrawal, but you can also establish a withdrawal "ceiling" and "floor" rate — the most and least you'll take out in a given year. For example, say you have a $1 million nest egg. Your maximum annual withdrawal might be 5%, and your minimum could be 2.5%. "One of the drawbacks of the 4% rule is that annual withdrawals from the portfolio are indifferent to the returns of the capital markets," Jaconetti said. The dynamic spending strategy, she said, offers an antidote. For example, if the market dropped 20% in a year, a retiree might slash spending by a fifth for a few years. Or he or she could permanently cut spending by a smaller percentage, say 3%. "In short, this rule helps retirees maintain income for basic expenses while allowing for more discretionary income if market returns are favorable," Jaconetti said. The strategy might be unnecessary for retirees who really do anticipate a consistent overhead.

PM Images | Stone | Getty Images

The bucket method

A third spending tool is the bucket strategy, which divides your retirement savings into segments, said Jon Beyrer, CFP and director of wealth management at Blankinship & Foster in Solana Beach, California. He says there are typically two buckets: one for withdrawal, one for growth. "These could also be called a short-term bucket and a long-term bucket," Beyrer said. The withdrawal bucket should have enough to cover your annual expenses for a set period of time. For example, if a retiree needs to take out $50,000 a year, and they want the money to cover five years, the bucket should have at least $250,000. "The withdrawal bucket will typically be invested in low-risk, highly liquid investments such as high-grade bonds and money market funds," Beyrer said.

The timeline with this strategy is less overwhelming than with the 4% rule, Beyrer said. "By having rules about how many years worth of spending should be in the withdrawal bucket, the retiree is more tuned into what their withdrawals need to be," he said. The other bucket will be for long-term growth. "The investments in this bucket can include higher-risk, more volatile investments such as stocks," he said. It'll be important for retirees to strike a balance between the two buckets, to make sure they're not being too conservative or too risky. The strategy can also get complicated fast. You might have more than two buckets: one for emergency savings, or one for children and grandchildren. "Lifestyle buckets like travel or philanthropy force some discipline on how much to spend on those items," Beyrer said. A big advantage of the strategy, he said, is that it reduces people's risk of making regrettable moves with their savings. "When a retiree knows their withdrawal bucket is secure, it's easier not to panic in the face of bad stock market news," Beyrer said. "It gives retirees peace of mind."

The RMD method