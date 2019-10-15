Almost two-thirds of workers say they would trust a robot over their manager

Much talk of workplace automation paints a picture of an apocalyptic stand-off between humans and their robot replacements.

But the ultimate relationship may be much more harmonious, according to a new report, which suggests that many employees are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

In fact, as many as 64% of workers say they would trust a robot over their manager, based on the joint study from U.S. technology company Oracle and research firm Future Workplace. Meanwhile, more than half say they have already turned to a robot for advice instead of their manager.

The phenomenon is especially pronounced in Asia, where employees expressed a disproportionate distrust in their human colleagues when compared to technology. For example, 89% of workers in India and 88% of those in China admitted to trusting robots over their managers.

The two gargantuan labor forces were joined by workers in Singapore (83%), Brazil (78%), Japan (76%), Australia and New Zealand (58%), the U.S. (57%), the U.K. (54%) and France (56%) in trusting robots over their managers.