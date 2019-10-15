House Democrats will not hold a vote authorizing impeachment probe, which White House sought

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to introduce the College Affordability Act, an overhaul of higher education system, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

House Democrats will not hold a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as of now, which the White House had sought, according to a person familiar with the discussions Tuesday evening.

The decision to hold off on a formal vote comes amid growing pressure from Republican lawmakers and White House officials who have criticized House Democrats' efforts as an illegitimate attempt to undermine Trump's presidency.

But many members of Pelosi's caucus want to avoid the perception that the White House is dictating how the House, as part of a separate and equal branch of government, conducts itself, the person told CNBC.

Pelosi has dismissed the calls for a vote as a "Republican talking point," and said in an interview earlier this month that "we're certainly not going to do it because of the president."

Republicans have seized on Pelosi's stance. Vice President Mike Pence, who had been sent a request for documents as part of the probe, on Tuesday said he would refuse to comply with the "self-proclaimed 'impeachment inquiry,'" according to a two-page letter to Democratic House committee leaders by his counsel.

Pelosi was set to hold a press conference in the Capitol at 6:30 p.m. ET, just before Democratic presidential candidates were set to take the stage in the fourth debate of the 2020 primary.

