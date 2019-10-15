Hunter Biden says he 'did nothing wrong at all' — but admits 'poor judgment' in overseas deals

Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, who currently is the focus of intense criticism by President Donald Trump and his allies over his foreign business relationships, in a new interview says he "did nothing wrong at all."

But Hunter Biden admitted in the sitdown with ABC News that "I think is was poor judgment on my part" to become involved in overseas ventures in Ukraine and China, which have complicated his father's current run for the Democratic presidential nomination, and in turn led to an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

And when he was asked if he would have gotten a lucrative board position at the Ukraine natural gas company Burisma if his last name was not Biden, the 49-year-old Hunter said, "probably not."

Biden was on Burisma's board when his father, while serving as vice president in the Obama administration, pressured Ukraine's government to fire a prosecutor in that country because of concerns that the prosecutor was not doing enough to fight corruptions.

Joe Biden's stance was in line with that of European governments with concern about corruption in Ukraine.

But Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have argued that Joe Biden was acting out of concern that the prosecutor was investigating Burisma, and, by extension, that Joe Biden had acted improperly by supposedly trying to protect his son.

There is no evidence that Trump or Giuliani has produced which shows that Hunter Biden was engaged in wrongdoing in his work for Burisma.

Trump and Giuliani have asked the current government of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's actions.

Last month, the House launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump after revelations that a CIA whistleblower had raised about a July phone call the president had with Ukraine's new leader, Volodymyr Zelesnky, during which Trump urged Zelnsky to probe Biden.

At the time, Trump was withholding Congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine. That aid later was released after Congress raised concerns about the delay in turning over the money.