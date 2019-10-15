What to watch today: Stocks set for gains, earnings deluge and fourth Democratic debate

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures appear set for gains at the open, but a handful of key bank earnings could change, or boost, that outlook between now and the opening bell. The major averages are coming off modest Monday losses that were their first in four sessions, although the Dow and S&P 500 are still just about 2% below their July all-time highs. The Nasdaq remains higher for October as we hit the midway point, with the Dow and S&P 500 still down for the month. The tech sector is by far the best performer for the month, with energy posting the biggest losses



* Fed's Bullard warns risks remain high and US economy may slow more sharply than expected (CNBC) High-profile earnings reports from financial companies will flood the tape ahead of the open, including BlackRock (BLK), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Dow components UnitedHealth (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also report this morning. United Airlines (UAL) headlines today's after-the-bell movers, with JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Sleep Number (SNBR) also reporting quarterly numbers. On today's economic calendar, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union continue to negotiate, with a strike in its fifth week. The UAW called a Thursday meeting of union leaders from around the nation to update them on the status of talks. Southwest Airlines pilots predicted the grounded Boeing 737 Max airplane will return to the skies around February, weeks later than Boeing (BA) and airlines have projected. Deere (DE) is spending billions to ramp up its leasing program, according to the Wall Street Journal, in an effort to combat declining demand for farm tractors and construction equipment. Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank, which is cutting its third-quarter comparable sales estimate for the Outback Steakhouse parent to a 0.6% increase from 1.1%. Deutsche Bank is also becoming more conservative on comparable sales estimates for next year as well. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, which points to a favorable near-term outlook for the housewares retailer as well as expected improvements in merchandising and operations under a new CEO. Lowe's (LOW) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, citing an expected improvement in fundamentals for the home improvement retailer even as Street expectations remain modest.

WATERCOOLER