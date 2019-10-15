You can trick yourself into saving more. Here's how

If you're like a lot of people, you know you need to save more.

Yet actually following through on that goal can be easier said than done.

Now, research has found that taking just two additional steps could help turn that intention into a reality.

The Chazen Institute at Columbia Business School found that people are more likely to stick to saving if they got certain support to back their financial goals.

Researchers at the school studied low-income microcredit bank clients in Chile. These entrepreneurs operate small businesses and tend to borrow money regularly.

Because they are self-employed, one of the most powerful ways of socking away money — automating their savings — does not always work, because their income fluctuates.

So the researchers at Columbia set out to see if other methods of encouraging savings worked.

And the strategies they identified could also help you accumulate a bigger cash cushion.