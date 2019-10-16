Livestreamed shootings have advertisers demanding better safety from Big Tech companies

09 October 2019, Saxony-Anhalt, Landsberg: Police officers walk along a hedge with machine guns in their hands near Wiedersdorf/Landsberg. Besides the shots in Halle, there were also shots in Landsberg (Saalekreis) about 15 kilometres away. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A shooting last week outside of a synagogue in Halle, Germany, was amplified when a video of it appeared on video streaming site Twitch and then found its way to other sites.

The same thing happened in March after the shooting of more than 50 people at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Google's YouTube rushed to remove the content, but users were still able to find versions of the video hours after the companies had supposedly taken it down.

The apparent inability of the world's biggest tech companies (Twitch is owned by Amazon) to keep scenes of violent rampages from spreading wildly is becoming a problem for brands that are spending increasing amounts of their advertising budgets on those very sites. A Twitch representative told CNBC in an email that there were no ads on the shooter's stream from Halle, and added that the company provides controls for advertisers to block content categories.

But even if ads aren't appearing in or alongside specific videos, the video platforms are financed substantially by ad dollars. In other words, ad-supported content helps subsidize all the ad-free stuff.

"Most of the web is funded by advertisers," said John Montgomery, the global executive vice president of brand safety at GroupM, WPP's media agency network. "Advertising has a responsibility for the overall web."

Joshua Lowcock, global brand safety officer at media agency UM, a unit of Interpublic Group of Cos., said live-streaming platforms are now being recognized as tools for terror attacks. The viral spread of videos could incentivize violent acts among people looking for their 15 minutes of fame.

Lowcock, who also serves as UM's chief digital and innovation officer, said there are a few ways the platforms could behave differently to prevent that misuse. For example, there might be some automated due diligence performed on the content creator and the location where the action is taking place. If someone is streaming for the first time from a place of worship, school or hospital, there should be a different level of scrutiny on the video, he said.

"Live-streaming platforms need to start designating places as protected venues with different rules for live streaming in those locations," Lowcock said.

Other controls Lowcock recommends are the use of delays to review certain content, like in the broadcast world, and stricter repercussions for failure to report criminal content.

Twitch said last week that it had shared the video hash, or a type of digital identifier, of the Germany incident with the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, a group that aims to keep extremist violence off digital platforms. Some credited that move with preventing the video from spreading even more widely.