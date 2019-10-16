Asia Pacific shares jump amid hopes of draft Brexit deal; South Korea's rate decision ahead

Asia Pacific markets jumped in early trade, as news overnight boosted Brexit optimism. Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 1.75% in early trade, while in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.63%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90% in the morning. Meanwhile, the listing of Australian lender Latitude Financial — what was to be the biggest Australian IPO of the year — has been canceled, according to a Reuters report, citing sources. U.S. private equity firm KKR, Deutsche Bank and Varde Partners decided to cancel the expected A$1 billion ($676.20 million) offering, because a large proportion of demand for shares was coming from hedge funds rather than desired long-term investors, the report said. A company spokesman declined to comment to Reuters, but said Latitude expects to make an announcement on Wednesday. Investors will be watching out for South Korea's interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

