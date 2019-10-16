Warren Buffett says this is the 'most surprising' lesson he never learned in business school

Great leaders think differently. But take a cursory glance at the majority of consumer products around you, and you'll see an interesting trend you might not have noticed before: in nearly every industry, from automobiles to computers to clothing, companies tend to produce products that are extremely similar to those of their competitors. Sure, sometimes it's because there's plenty of space in the market. But other times, it's just a blatant attempt to cash in on a trend and boost short-term earnings. And it's not just products, either — it's branding, politicizing, team structuring. Companies copy each other in all kinds of ways. Warren Buffett addressed this occurrence in his 1989 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, in which he reflected on the hard lessons he learned about investing and managing in the preceding 25 years.

'The institutional imperative'

The "most surprising discovery," he wrote, is "the overwhelming importance in business of an unseen force that we might call 'the institutional imperative.' In business school, I was given no hint of the imperative's existence, and I did not intuitively understand it when I entered the business world." The billionaire continued: "I then thought that decent, intelligent and experienced managers would automatically make rational business decisions. But I learned over time that isn't so. Instead, rationality frequently wilts when the institutional imperative comes into play." Buffett explained that the institutional imperative can manifest when, for example, "any business craving of the leader, however foolish, will be quickly supported by detailed rate-of-return and strategic studies prepared by his troops." It can also occur when "executives mindlessly imitate the behavior of their peer companies — whether they are expanding, acquiring, setting executive compensation or whatever — no matter how foolish it may be to do so."

Why it can be problematic

This force can drive leaders, even the ones with top credentials, to adopt misguided approaches purely because everyone else is doing it. Why does this happen? Buffett noted that much of it has to do with managers having poor capital management skills, along with the tendency to seize upon any evidence or data — no matter how inaccurate — that supports their resistance to change.