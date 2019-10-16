Germany set to allow Huawei into 5G networks, defying pressure from the US

The Huawei logo in front of the company's German headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany

Germany will not ban Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from helping to build its national 5G networks, snubbing calls from the U.S. to bar the company over national security concerns.

A spokesperson for Germany's Interior Ministry confirmed in a phone call Wednesday that the decision had been made on Tuesday.

The move is a blow to the U.S., which has been pressuring its allies to exclude Huawei from 5G infrastructure, claiming its presence in the networks would enable Chinese espionage. Countries including Australia and New Zealand have already banned the company from their domestic networks.

Under Chinese law, organizations can be forced to hand over data to the state if requested to do so, but Huawei has repeatedly denied claims that its presence in 5G networks would act as a back door for China.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, a Huawei spokesperson told CNBC a "fact and standards-based approach" was the best way to address global cybersecurity challenges.

"We welcome the move the German government has taken to create a level playing field for 5G network vendors," they said. "Politicizing cyber security will only hinder technology development and social progress while doing nothing to address the security challenges all countries face. Huawei will continue to work openly with regulators, customers, and industry organizations to ensure that mobile networks are secure."