Alibaba Group thwarts 300 million hack attempts per day, founder Jack Ma says

Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group is the target of some 300 million attempted cyber attacks per day, according to the company's founder and former executive chairman, Jack Ma.

Ma said he was "proud" that despite the tirade of subterfuge, Alipay — the group's payments arm which reports close to 1 billion users and processes $50 billion worth of transactions per day — has yet to lose "one cent" to hackers.

"For Alibaba Group, we have over 300 million hacking attempts per day. Every day. But we deal (with) it. We don't have even one problem," Ma said at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

By way of contrast, embattled Chinese technology giant Huawei is subject to around 1 million daily cyberattacks, according to its security chief. Until now, other technology companies have been less forthcoming in revealing their cyber attack vulnerabilities.