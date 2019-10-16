Justin Bieber wants to sell his $8.5 million Beverly Hills home via Instagram—look inside

It appears Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, are looking for a buyer to purchase their Beverly Hills home — but not in the most conventional way.
On Friday, Bieber posted 13 images of the interior of his home on Instagram, writing in the caption: "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?"
Bieber purchased the 6,132 square foot home for $8.5 million earlier this year, according to Realtor.com.
Take a look inside, via Bieber's series of Instagram posts.
"I'll sell it with all the furniture," Bieber said in one post of his family room, which displayed a sectional couch and a large art piece on the wall. "MAKE AN OFFER."
This room appeared opposite to the kitchen, which has a center island with a marble countertop and faces a wall of windows. Wood and steel are consistent throughout the home.
"Whoever wants to buy my home reach out," he said in another post.
Bieber has snowboards and art pieces lining the staircase, which was revealed in a few of his interior shots.
Among these art pieces along the stairs, he has a painting of the logo from his own clothing brand, Drew House, and a variety of KAWS plush toys, which were designed by popular artist Brian Donnelly.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has a wet-bar, a wine cellar, and a home theater, reports the Los Angeles Times.
Prior to Bieber's purchase, broker Hilton & Hyland posted the Beverly Hills home, nicknaming it "The Tropics."
