Justin Bieber wants to sell his $8.5 million Beverly Hills home via Instagram—look inside

It appears Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, are looking for a buyer to purchase their Beverly Hills home — but not in the most conventional way.

On Friday, Bieber posted 13 images of the interior of his home on Instagram, writing in the caption: "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?"

Bieber purchased the 6,132 square foot home for $8.5 million earlier this year, according to Realtor.com.

Take a look inside, via Bieber's series of Instagram posts.

"I'll sell it with all the furniture," Bieber said in one post of his family room, which displayed a sectional couch and a large art piece on the wall. "MAKE AN OFFER."