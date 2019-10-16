'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown wants to live to 100 using this fitness routine

On the NBC show "This Is Us," Sterling K. Brown's character Randall Pearson is an avid runner who turns to cardio to relieve anxiety and stress. In real life, Brown works out for a different reason: He wants to live to 100, according to Men's Health.

Brown, 43, started to think about longevity when his father died from a heart attack at age 45. "I think when Pops passed, I had sort of a recognition of the fact that 45 was young," he told Men's Health.

Growing up, fitness was always part of Brown's life: He played football and basketball and was into lifting weights.

When Brown entered grad school for acting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, one of his professors told him that he should change his routine because his muscular build was interfering with his ability to physically portray emotions. So, he switched to yoga and cardio and put lifting on pause.

Nowadays, Brown's daily hour-long workout routine involves running several miles, doing calisthenics (dynamic bodyweight exercises), as well as strength-training exercises such as chin-ups and Russian twists. He also plays basketball and has competed in triathlons.

Along with fitness, Brown meditates for 20 minutes a day, and eats a nutrient-rich diet, he told Men's Health. Many of these habits come from the book "Healthy at 100" by John Robbins, which Brown read when he was in his 30s.

"It's easier to maintain a level of fitness than it is to lose it and try to get it back," Brown told Men's Health. "You want to do enough that you feel like you've done something, but not so much that you don't wanna do it again tomorrow. So it's not about trying to kill yourself. It's about trying to give yourself the inspiration to continue."