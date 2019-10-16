People are willing to pay higher airfare for this reason–and it's not extra legroom

When it comes to buying airfare, travelers are typically eager to find the best deals, but recent research shows a growing exception to this thrifty tradition.

In a new study from the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, people pledged to buy more expensive flights for a particular reason, and it had nothing to do with personal comfort. What the study found: They would be willing to pay more for airline tickets if it meant helping the environment.

The study, conducted with the Environmental Defense Fund, surveyed more than 1,800 U.S. participants online and assessed their reactions to a $14 carbon fee that was "presented to them in several different ways at the time of a hypothetical ticket purchase." Knowing the extra money would be used to address carbon emissions, participants responded happily — but how the fee was written was key to their willingness to pay it.

Participants responded better when the fee was described as a "carbon offset," rather than a tax, and when the carbon pricing was directed at airplane fuel producers rather than consumers.

For example, the majority of participants chose the more expensive flight ticket with a fee described as a "carbon offset for aviation fuel production and import" over a flight ticket with a fee described as a "carbon tax for airplane travel." They even chose the former over cheaper flight tickets that had no $14 fee attached to them at all, further indicating an inclination to pay the price for polluting the environment.