Watch: Trump holds press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

President Donald Trump was slated to hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The White House said the two leaders will "celebrate the strong and enduring historical ties between the United States and Italy, which underpin our bilateral relationship."

But the Trump administration's recent tariffs on European imports have raised tensions between the U.S. and EU member states.

The U.S. announced earlier this month that it plans to impose duties on the EU following a victory at the World Trade Organization.

Trump, meanwhile, is likely to be asked by reporters about House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, which he has repeatedly decried as a "hoax."

Italy's president has typically taken on a more ceremonial role than the country's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.

