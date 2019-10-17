Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Netflix, Monster, Eli Lilly & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays is raising its price target on Apple to $224 from $207.
  • RBC is initiating Campbell's Soup & Mondelez as outperform.
  • Cowen is upgrading Boston Beer to outperform from market perform.
  • Cowen is downgraded Monster Beverage to market perform from outperform.
  • Evercore ISI is initiating Travelers Company as underperform.
  • Bank of America is reinstating Eli Lilly as buy.
  • Macquarie is downgrading Netflix to underperform from outperform.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | REUTERS

