Asia set to trade cautiously following overnight declines on Wall Street

Asia markets were set to trade cautiously, likely taking cues from other global markets where weak economic data, persisting trade-war fears and worries over Brexit kept investors on the sidelines.

Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the Japanese benchmark index. In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped 0.14% in early trade as the materials sector fell 1.21%.

The session in Asia follows an overnight session where U.S. stocks slipped on weak economic data while European equities traded without any real direction as investors sought guidance over Brexit negotiations.

"Markets were dominated by Brexit speculation and headlines, while US data were mixed," Kishti Sen from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note.

"Whether a (Brexit) deal can be agreed in time is finely balanced. The most recent headlines were positive on the Irish issue, though "issues remain". A no-deal Brexit looks to be off the table," Sen added.