Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is listing on Airbnb for $60 a night

Airbnb is giving Barbie doll fans the chance to stay in a life-size version of her Malibu Dreamhouse for $60 a night.

The iconic dollhouse in the heart of Malibu, California, will open its doors for one-time only to four guests from October 27 to October 29, to celebrate the Barbie brand's 60th anniversary. Fans will be able to book at 11 a.m. local time on October 23.

The house offers "panoramic ocean views and beachy, glamorous décor" in Barbie's signature style. It includes a hobby room, personal cinema, infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone, with every corner of the house intended to reflect "Barbie's lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere."

During their stay, guests will get one-on-one fencing lessons from world-class fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has her own "Shero" doll — the line of dolls the brand launched to honor famous female role models.

Guests will also be taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center by pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, get a makeover from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and a cooking lesson by renowned local chef Gina Clarke-Helm.

The house will then return to its regular Airbnb listing (without the Barbie décor).

Airbnb will make a donation to The Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which aims to help level the playing field for young women "so they can follow their dreams."