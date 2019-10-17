Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: The market determined SmileDirectClub is a sell

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SmileDirectClub: "Daniel, my brother, I think the market has determined that it is a [sell] and should never had come public in the first place."

Zebra Technologies: "I think that it's going to be able to demonstrate more growth than most people think and I say buy Zebra Technologies."

Boston Beer Co.: "You know I like it."

Cedar Fair: "Cedar Fair's symbol is 'FUN' and that's what you have if you own the stock. It's been a winner."

Cramer's lightning round: The market determined SmileDirectClub is a sell
