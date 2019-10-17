Cramer's lightning round: The market determined SmileDirectClub is a sell

SmileDirectClub: "Daniel, my brother, I think the market has determined that it is a [sell] and should never had come public in the first place."
Zebra Technologies: "I think that it's going to be able to demonstrate more growth than most people think and I say buy Zebra Technologies."
Boston Beer Co.: "You know I like it."
Cedar Fair: "Cedar Fair's symbol is 'FUN' and that's what you have if you own the stock. It's been a winner."
