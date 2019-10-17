Episode 4: Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors on April 5, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.

"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Cedi Osman, the prized NBA star who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Turkey's national team, speaks with CNBC's James Wright about his earliest sporting memories and how he rose to the top. He also details his relationship with LeBron James and speaks about the academy he set up to help kids play basketball back in Turkey.

Watch an excerpt of the show here: