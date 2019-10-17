'We are not heading into a crisis like 10 years ago,' head of Europe's rescue fund says

The managing director of Europe's bailout fund told CNBC Thursday that the euro zone has worked hard to ensure it's able to deal with future financial shocks, downplaying talk that another recession is just around the corner.

Klaus Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, D.C., that the euro region has "growth and potential."

"We are not heading into a crisis like 10 years ago. Nobody is arguing that. Sometimes reading the media it sounds like we are heading back to what happened 10 years ago — it's not the case. We don't even have stagnation," he said.

"But there are risks, so we have to be careful and we know in our economic system there will be a crisis from time to time. We must do everything to try to prevent it, but it happens. And it always comes from a different corner."

The European Stability Mechanism, or ESM, is a crisis resolution mechanism set up for euro area countries. It generates money by selling bonds in the global financial markets. Following the euro zone sovereign debt crisis of 2011, the ESM became integral to lawmakers and bankers as bailouts were dealt out to ailing economies.