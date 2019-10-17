Financial advisors need to change to succeed in the next decade

Financial advisors are experts at helping clients plan for their futures. It turns out that many of these professionals often fall short when it comes to their own businesses.

That's according to a study from the Financial Planning Association, a professional membership organization, and SEI, a provider of wealth management services.

"For financial planners to maintain our competitive edge, we have to do for ourselves what we do for our clients," said Evelyn Zohlen, CFP and president of the association. "We must plan."

There's one big way that financial advisors can prepare their practices for success in the next five to 10 years, according to the research.

To do that, they need to take a cue from sectors like the e-retail industry, which allows consumers to pick the shape, color, size and manufacturer they want with just the click of a button.

"The consumer is being trained to look for choice, to get personalization," John Anderson, managing director of practice management solutions at SEI. "I haven't seen our industry start to evolve in that direction yet."

Based on the results from an online survey that the groups conducted in August, which included 436 financial planners, they identified several ideas that advisors can use to bring their businesses up to date.