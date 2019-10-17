Hong Kong lawmakers thrown out of legislative chambers for heckling again

Some Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were ejected from the city's parliament chambers again on Thursday.

They were escorted out of the room as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tried to conduct a question and answer session with lawmakers.

As she tried to speak, pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly interrupted her before being escorted out of the Legislative Council chambers.

Lam delivered her annual policy address by video on Wednesday after legislators made similar disruptions.

Lam's policy address focused on the housing affordability issue in Hong Kong. According to an official translation of her remarks, Lam said housing is the "toughest livelihood issue" facing the city's citizens and pledged to make more land available for public housing development.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.