Here's how Boris Johnson's Brexit deal differs from Theresa May's

BRUSSELS — The European Union and the United Kingdom announced a new deal that will allow the latter to leave the political and trading union, provided that the U.K. Parliament approves it.
This is the second Withdrawal Agreement that both sides have put together, after the first was rejected three times by U.K. lawmakers.
CNBC takes a look at what has changed in the deal.
Other points included in the new agreement include:
At a press conference, earlier on Thursday, Barnier explained that this was a brand-new deal that avoided the need for a previous insurance policy developed in case trade talks failed in the future, the controversial so-called called "Irish backstop". However, there are still doubts as to whether this revised agreement will get approved by U.K. lawmakers, when they gather Saturday.