Juul has lost more than a third of its value, sources say

Embattled e-cigarette company Juul has lost more than a third of its value.

Sources told CNBC's David Faber that a decent-sized stake in the privately held company now trades for $90 a share, down from $300 in July when the company was valued at $38 billion.

Earlier this year tobacco giant Altria invested in Juul when the company was valued around $250 per share. But the company's valuation has continued to slide as regulatory headwinds mount.

On Thursday Juul announced that it plans to suspend the sale of its fruit flavors amid ongoing concerns over the health impact of e-cigarettes.

The Trump administration is expected to remove all flavored e-cigarette pods from the market, leaving only tobacco flavors.

"We continue to review our policies and practices in advance of FDA's flavor guidance and have not made any final decisions," Juul spokesman Austin Finan said in a statement. "We are refraining from lobbying the administration on its draft flavor guidance and will fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that the number of fatalities from vaping-related illnesses has now grown to 33.

- CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed reporting.