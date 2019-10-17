Trump Doral resort to host G-7 summit — sparking yet another ethics fight for the White House

President Donald Trump will host the 2020 G-7 summit of world leaders at the Trump National Doral Miami, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday at a raucous briefing, fending off questions about presidential self-dealing.

"It was almost like they built this facility" to host the G-7, Mulvaney said at the White House briefing, echoing comments he said came from another official whom he did not name.

He said the resort will host the event "at cost" to the attendees, and he insisted that the president would not profit from it.

Despite that explanation, the decision immediately inflamed critics of the president, who have cast the move as the pinnacle of government corruption in the Trump era. Walter Shaub, a former director of the Office of Government Ethics who is often critical of Trump, said in a post on Twitter that it was "the most overt corruption to date."

The announcement comes as the president faces down his own party over his move to pull troops from northern Syria and a spiraling impeachment probe led by congressional Democrats.

But Mulvaney, in delivering news that is likely to spark yet another congressional probe, was defiant. In response to a question about the event benefiting Trump's brand, Mulvaney shot back: "If you think it's going to help his brand, that's great, I would suggest that he probably doesn't need much help promoting his brand."

Mulvaney said that multiple possible sites were considered and that Trump "doesn't profit from being here, he has no interest in profiting from being here."

While Doral was not the only option for the June summit, it was the best option, Mulvaney told reporters. He said the location will save the United States "millions" of dollars.

Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, declined to provide cost figures.