Elaine's 'Seinfeld' apartment building in NYC is on the market for over $8 million — take a look inside

Elaine Benes' New York City apartment building from "Seinfeld" is on the market for $8.65 million — in reality it's a townhouse that served as the exterior shot for Elaine's home. Elaine was played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In 1995, the home, which is in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, was purchased by the current owners for $950,000, according to Realtor.com. "Seinfeld" began airing in 1989, and as the owners told The Wall Street Journal, many of the shots used for the show were taken before they moved in.

"They had to come back and do footage for the final episode of Seinfeld shortly after we moved in because they discovered in their archives they didn't have a night shot of our house," one of the owners, Lori Monson, told The Wall Street Journal.

"Maybe twice a month, someone would walk by, and they'd say, 'Is this Elaine's house?' I would go, 'How would you know that?'" Monson told the Journal. "Maybe, I'd say, about 10 years ago, it stopped."

The 4,730-square-foot townhouse has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Take a look inside.

Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby's International Realty

Built in 1839, the first floor has hand-carved moldings, mahogany doors with original hardware and marble fireplaces.