US futures point to mixed open

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Thursday morning.

At around 04:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 5 points, indicating a negative open of more than 6 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were slightly higher.

The moves in pre-market trade come amid heightened concerns about the health of the world's largest economy. On Wednesday, unexpectedly weak retail sales data fuelled fears about a possible recession.

Global economic data points to slower growth while the U.S. manufacturing sector is already contracting. In the center of those worries is the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, which is becoming increasingly uncertain.

In Europe, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said Thursday that it could not support the British government's Brexit plans "as it stands."

The announcement dealt a blow to the chances of Prime Minister Boris Johnson securing a Brexit deal, with only two weeks left before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union.