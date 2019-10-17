Three before you leave — What to watch for Friday including American Express, Coke earnings

A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant in Salt Lake City, Utah. George Frey | Getty Images

1. Earnings off to a strong start: Will it continue?

Earnings season kicked off with a bang this week, and a host of companies are set to report quarterly results Friday including American Express, Coca-Cola, and Kansas City Southern. For Coke, analysts are expecting the company to report EPS of $0.56 and $9.43 billion in revenue. Following a rough start to the year, shares are up 14% for 2019, but they're trailing Pepsi's 24% rise. Last quarter the company topped estimates and gave upbeat guidance for the remainder of the year. Rail operator Kansas City Southern's report will be in focus following mixed results from its competitors. CSX beat EPS estimates and saw its revenue match expectations, while Union Pacific missed on the top and bottom line. "The economy for freight railroads is pretty weak right now ... overall what it feels like to me is the industrial economy is slowing and it is slowing quite a bit," Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

2. China economic data

As the trade war wages on, we'll get an update on the health of the Chinese economy when a slew of economic data comes in Friday, including third-quarter GDP, retail sales and industrial production numbers. Analysts are saying that third-quarter GDP could be even worse than last quarter, which is bad news in that the second quarter's 6.2% growth rate was the weakest reading in 27 years. Last month Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that it would be "very difficult" for China to maintain a growth rate of over 6%, given its strong starting place, although he did re-iterate the target rate of 6 to 6.5%. In September Chinese officials cut the reserve requirement ratio for the third time this year in an effort to bolster the economy.

3. A first for Apple