These are the changes and challenges keeping top advisors up at night

Financial advisors do their best to counsel clients on sound approaches to financial decision making, yet no good wealth manager would claim to have a crystal ball. The only certainty is that no one can predict the future or time the market.

Any advisor worth his or her salt — including the leading wealth managers that made the CNBC FA 100 list for 2019 — can make an educated guess or two about where the financial advice industry might be headed.

We asked advisors from firms that made the FA 100 list what challenges or changes they foresee. Their replies follow.

California Financial Advisors, San Ramon, California

• Mark Pitre, principal: "The biggest challenge going forward is trying to educate younger generations that there is no short cut to financial independence. Many 35-year-old, and younger, individuals have never seen a down market ... and they have grown up embracing debt. As such, they are ill prepared to endure any challenging economic [or] financial time.

"They need to follow three guiding principles: One, work hard. Two, save money. And three, spend on needs, not wants. The ability to educate younger individuals about these principles is an ongoing struggle."

Dana Investment Advisors, Waukesha, Wisconsin

• Mark Mirsberger, CEO: "The biggest challenge is probably dealing with significant fee compression in the face of rapidly rising research, regulatory and technology costs. You saw it [recently] with the brokers eliminating trade commission so ... they're going to have to find different revenue streams. I think for asset managers you've seen it within mutual funds and ETFs and now even with advisory firms, fees are going down ... and pretty quickly. People are even discounting, at some level, how they even value advice. 'I'll just buy this basket of ETFs; what could be wrong with that?'

"The biggest change and opportunity is investors looking to invest according to their values, and managers' ability to integrate ESG analysis to improve investment research and improve risk adjusted returns. The next generation, and even the older generations, are understanding that, whether you completely buy into global warming or not, there are trends. People want to make a difference and leave the world better. They want to be consistent with their values. I think that's consistent with social networking and people wanting to be with people like them and live and breathe their beliefs."

Gofen & Glossberg, Chicago

• Charles S. Gofen, principal: "One of the biggest challenges facing investment advisory firms today is disintermediation. People can invest by themselves rather than hiring an investment professional to manage their money. They can use exchange-traded funds to achieve diversification at a low cost, and as of – I don't know, last week? — they don't even have to pay trading commissions anymore.