Watch: Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney speaks as he is under scrutiny in Ukraine scandal

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is slated to hold a press briefing Thursday at the White House.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a White House official, reported that Mulvaney would discuss the location of the 2020 G-7 summit. President Donald Trump had suggested holding the event at his Doral resort in Miami.

Mulvaney, now deeply entrenched in the Ukraine scandal involving Trump, is believed to have been in touch with Ukrainian diplomats and officials more than previously known, The Washington Post reported.

He facilitated meetings with envoy Kurt Volker and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified Thursday in the impeachment inquiry against the president.

Trump is being investigated by House Democrats after pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

