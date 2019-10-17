Skip Navigation
Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 23 points

The Dow climbed 23.9 points, or 0.09% to close at 27,025.88. The S&P 500 gained 0.28% to 2,997.95. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.40% to end the day at 8,156.85. Continuing earnings momentum and hopes of a Brexit deal lifted the major indexes.

Strong earnings and a 'great' Brexit deal

Netflix and Morgan Stanley both reported quarterly earnings that topped analyst expectations, adding to a string of better-than-expected results to start off the season. Of the S&P 500 companies that have posted results thus far, nearly 80% have beaten analyst expectations, FactSet data shows. Sentiment also got a boost after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. and EU reached a "great new Brexit deal."

Netflix and Morgan Stanley rise

Netflix shares climbed 2.47% as the streamer's third-quarter earnings got a boost from strong international subscriber growth. Morgan Stanley gained 1.52% as its quarterly results were driven by stronger-than-expected trading and advisory revenues.

What happens next?

American Express and Coca-Cola are among the companies slated to report on Friday. Investors will also look ahead to any developments on the Brexit front. Read more here.

