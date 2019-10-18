Chicago teachers strike highlights America's top 3 economic threats

The Chicago teachers strike that began earlier this week comes pretty darn close to encapsulating all of America's most daunting economic challenges.

Two of those economic challenges connected to the strike are easy to point out. First, the nationwide financial crisis facing city after city because of unsustainable public employee costs is nothing short of an economic ticking time bomb. Cities like Chicago are already facing massive budget crises and a pension bill they simply will not be able to pay.

New Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to stand firm against the costly demands from the teachers union. But if history serves as any guide Lightfoot will cave eventually. In so doing, Lightfoot will join an endless list of elected leaders who give away taxpayer money in a way no private citizen would with their own cash or corporate boss would do with company funds.

Even the father of the New Deal knew the economic dangers of allowing public workers to unionize. President Franklin Roosevelt blocked federal workers from unionizing in the 1930s and his guidance kept that ban in place until President John F. Kennedy greenlit the move in 1962.

The second obvious national problem the Chicago teachers strike shines a light on is the fact that the cost of higher education is becoming less justified for more and more liberal arts graduates. Teachers' salaries aren't even close to keeping up with the inflation in tuition costs for the bachelor's and/or master's degrees needed to get public school teaching certifications. The average college graduate is now burdened with a higher-than-ever student loan debt of $29,200. It's likely that many of those striking Chicago teachers simply need to make more money to pay off those debts.

But the third threat is a bit harder to see. It has to do with the cost of childcare and how that misdirects our educational priorities.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is among business leaders calling out the poor overall quality of U.S. public education.

So what are we getting for that $694.1 billion in public school spending, ($12,201 per student), every year in America?