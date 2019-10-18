Skip Navigation
Coca-Cola stock jumps on revenue beat

Amelia Lucas
Marcos Brindicci | Reuters

Coca-Cola on Friday reported quarterly earnings that met analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company jumped 1.6% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 56 cents, adjusted, vs. 56 cents expected
  • Revenue: $9.5 billion vs. $9.4 billion expected

Excluding items, the beverage giant earned 56 cents per share, in line with the 56 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 8% to $9.5 billion, topping expectations of $9.4 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

