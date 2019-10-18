Coke shares pop ahead of one of 'most promising' new launches in decades

Coca-Cola shares popped on Friday amid a down market after the beverage company's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street expectations, with healthier options like Zero Sugar soda and smaller size cans leading the way.

"The top line was driving the strong results," said Laurent Grandet, managing director, beverage and foods lead analyst at Guggenheim Securities. "We were expecting 4% organic growth and they delivered 5%."

The bottom line met Wall Street expectations, and that's the big question for investors.

"Investors are very happy with the top line, but it still remains to be seen how the earning power will continue to improve, especially next year," Grandet said.

"They were very good at offering smaller packaging sold at a premium and increasing the immediate consumption ... sold in coolers and at a higher price. It's how the company is attempting to grow in the future, offering more premium products, smaller packaging where consumers tend to consume drinks."

Coke Zero Sugar had another quarter of double-digit volume growth and 7.5-ounce mini cans of soda grew by 15%.