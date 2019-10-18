Democrats call Trump's Doral G-7 pick 'outrageous' — GOP senator says it shows 'tremendous integrity'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes an appearance prior to the start of play during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course on March 6, 2016 in Doral, Florida.

Three Democratic senators are asking the White House for a raft of information to justify what they called the "outrageous" decision to have the next G-7 summit held at President Donald Trump's Miami golf resort.

But even as they did so, a Republican senator said that the decision to have Trump National Doral Miami, which is owned by the president's company, host the conference of world leaders shows Trump's "integrity."

"I don't have any concerns about it other than than just politically how it appears," Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said Friday.

"It may seem careless politically, but on the other hand there's tremendous integrity in his boldness and his transparency," Cramer said.

Cramer's Republican colleague, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska had a completely different view that she expressed in a single word.

When asked if it is appropriate to have the G-7 at the Doral, Murkowski said, "No."

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday revealed that the Doral would be the site of next June's G-7 summit.

Mulvaney said the resort was clearly the best choice among a dozen or so sites eyed by a team that evaluated the locations.