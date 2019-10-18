European stocks seen mixed ahead of UK lawmakers' crucial Brexit deal vote

European stocks were seen mixed Friday morning as traders seek signals as to whether a Brexit deal agreed between the U.K. and EU will pass muster with British lawmakers in parliament.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 16 points lower at 7,166, the DAX was expected to open around 61 points higher at 12,616 and the CAC 40 was set to nudge around 3 points lower to 5,662, according to IG data.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a new Brexit deal which was unanimously backed by European Union leaders on Thursday, but must now fight to secure approval from British MPs (Members of Parliament) in a vote on Saturday if he is to succeed in taking Britain out of the bloc on October 31.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the coalition partner of Johnson's ruling Conservative party, has affirmed that it will vote against the deal. The prime minister will need to secure the backing of hardline Brexiteers within his party along with 23 moderates he expelled from the party last month for voting to prevent a no-deal exit.

Asian markets mostly declined on Friday after China's GDP (gross domestic product) figures showed the economy grew by 6% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, slightly slower than expected.

Earnings season remains in focus, with French automaker Renault on Thursday cut its 2019 revenue outlook and profit forecasts citing slowdowns in Turkey and Argentina, while the likes of Nestle and Unilever indicated sales have subsided in China and India.