Negative rates are like steroids that will 'dissolve your bones' in the end, UBS advisor says

The central bank policy of negative interest rates received a resounding rejection at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings this week, with experts lining up to warn of the damage it could inflict on the global economy.

"Negative rates, and going more negative here, is a bit like steroids. They are great in a short, sharp usage but long-term usage of steroids starts to dissolve your bones and makes the patient weaker," was the analogy employed by Huw van Steenis, UBS senior advisor and former senior advisor to the Bank of England.

A negative deposit rate essentially charges banks to park cash at a central bank, which can dent profits at lenders. It has fueled concerns that it's also stifling investment and potentially causing fund managers to overstretch in the search for yield.

Japan has used the policy tool for decades and the European Central Bank (ECB) notably deployed the same tactic after the sovereign debt crisis of 2011. It recently reduced its main deposit rate by another 10 basis points to -0.5%, a new record low, alongside the launch of a substantial package of quantitative easing (QE).

Van Steenis told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore in Washington, D.C., Friday that he was worried that negative rates were starting to do more harm than good.