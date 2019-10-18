Japan-US trade deal estimated to boost Japan's economy by 0.8%

US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival for a luncheon at the Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf Course in Kawagoe, Saitama, outside Tokyo on November 5, 2017.

The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States is expected to boost Japan's economy by about 0.8%, the Japanese government said on Friday.

The deal is also estimated to contribute about 4 trillion yen ($36.84 billion) to Japan's gross domestic product based on its fiscal 2018 GDP and the pact will create about 280,000 jobs in Japan, it said.

The United States and Japan signed a limited trade deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.