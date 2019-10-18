Japan-US trade deal estimated to boost Japan's economy by 0.8%

The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States is expected to boost Japan's economy by about 0.8%, the Japanese government said on Friday.
The deal is also estimated to contribute about 4 trillion yen ($36.84 billion) to Japan's gross domestic product based on its fiscal 2018 GDP and the pact will create about 280,000 jobs in Japan, it said.
The United States and Japan signed a limited trade deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.