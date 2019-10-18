Millennials aren't counting on Social Security for much help in retirement

Social Security is a central pillar in retirement security for current retirees and baby boomers.

Younger generations are predicting a different outcome.

More than 60% of current retirees say their monthly Social Security checks are the primary way they cover their expenses, while just 13% of millennials expect that to be their situation, according to Wells Fargo's annual retirement study. (More than 3,700 people were surveyed in summer 2019.)

Millennials, and members of Generations X and Z, said they plan to rely more on their personal savings than on Social Security in retirement.

"Our survey clearly shows the stark differences between current retirees and younger generations and how they will fund retirement," said Fredrik Axsater, head of the institutional client group for Wells Fargo Asset Management.

News headlines about a Social Security funding crisis have likely made younger people worry about depending on those monthly checks. Next year, for the first time since 1982, the program will need to start depleting its funds to pay retirees their complete benefit, according to the latest government projections. By 2035, the program will only be able to pay about 80% of promised benefits.

More than 70% of working people, across generations, said they were afraid Social Security will not be available in their retirement, Wells Fargo found.