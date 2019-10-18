US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Friday morning.

At around 03:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 35 points, indicating a negative open of more than 18 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.

The moves in pre-market trade come after China posted its weakest growth in nearly three decades, as the U.S.-China trade war hit demand at home and abroad.

The world's second-largest economy grew 6% in the third quarter, less than expected, and its weakest pace of expansion in over 27 years.

The downbeat data appeared to offset a global lift in market sentiment on Thursday, after the U.K. and European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal.

British and EU officials reached the agreement after successive days of late-night talks and almost three years of tense discussions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now attempt to persuade U.K. lawmakers to back his agreement, ahead of what is expected to be a knife-edge vote on Saturday.