From automakers to manufacturers, Chinese businesses face a challenging environment

A Chinese national flag flies in front of a building under construction in the central business district of Beijing, China, on February 1, 2019. Giulia Marchi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BEIJING — An early look at the state of some Chinese businesses for the third quarter indicates many companies are still waiting for the worst to blow over. The world's second-largest economy reported third quarter growth of 6% on Friday. The figure missed analysts' expectations for what many were already predicting would be a rough quarter for China. Even for China's giant state-owned enterprises — which are typically less efficient — profits in the first three quarters grew 7.4% from a year ago, according to online government statements. That's slower than the 8.6% rate in the first half of the year, the data showed. It was not clear how much profits changed in the third quarter alone. For privately run companies, a clearer picture of their ability to maintain profits, or reduce losses, may emerge by the end of the month."

Due to the impact of China-U.S. trade tensions and domestic structural adjustments, businesses' operating situation in the third quarter is not as good as the same period last year. Liu Xiangdong China Center for International Economic Exchanges

Amid trade tensions with the U.S. and Beijing's efforts to reduce reliance on debt for growth, the Chinese government has unveiled a slew of measures to support growth. But whether it's tax cuts or encouraging lending to privately run enterprises, the new policies have yet to translate into a significant economic boost. "Due to the impact of China-U.S. trade tensions and domestic structural adjustments, businesses' operating situation in the third quarter is not as good as the same period last year," Liu Xiangdong, deputy director of the economic research department at the Beijing-based China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said earlier in the week. "However, there's improvement from the worst period of the first half of the year," Liu said, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. He expects the business situation to gradually improve, especially if China and the U.S. can reach a trade agreement in the fourth quarter.

China's finance sector

The financial industry may offer some clues into China's economic health, as it sheds light on how much demand there is for companies to expand their business. "For all banks, no matter small or large, doing business is rather difficult," said Weng Tao, Beijing-based partner in financial services practices for Oliver Wyman's Greater China team. That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. "The customers you could serve, you pretty much already serve," Weng said. "The points of breakthrough (in business) aren't that great." Rather, he noted that greater focus is on how to maintain a stable business, while new government policies or adoption of financial technology will have more effect in the longer term.

Growth sectors remain