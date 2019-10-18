Here's where you can score Halloween candy for less than $20

About 172 million Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

To fund those celebrations, people will spend about $86 on items such as costumes and decorations, according to the Federation. And of course, candy. Nearly 70% of those participating in Halloween festivities say they are planning to hand out candy.

"Spending hasn't changed much over the past few years, but we are seeing a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors and even celebrities on social media," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. That includes all aspects of Halloween, from the costumes to the parties to the delicious treats.

But before you rush out to buy candy that will make you the house to beat in your neighborhood this year, take a minute to shop around for the best deals. CNBC Make It took a look at the prices for trick-or-treat candy offered by major retailers in the New York City metro area. Specifically, we looked at the overall cost for at least 300 pieces of fun-sized candy from premium brands, including a mix of chocolate and fruity options.