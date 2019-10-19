7Qs: How this Denver investment manager adjusted his strategy in a turbulent market

Managing investments in a year fraught with headline risks requires a sound strategy and the conviction to stand by it, but also the flexibility to take advantage of fast-changing market conditions.

Denver money manager Fred Taylor has long focused on companies that pay meaningful dividends, and short-term Treasurys, but when the stock market corrected in December, he found lots of opportunity in fast-growing digital economy stocks with no debt.

Taylor, co-founded Northstar Investment Advisors in 1995. His firm manages about $700 million in private client accounts. He recently spoke with CNBC about his investment strategies amid a trying time for the market, which has reached for new highs, even as worries fester about the strength of the economy.

Here are seven questions with Taylor: