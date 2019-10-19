Here's why you should buy life insurance when you are young

When you're just starting out, life insurance may not be your first concern. Putting it off may cost you.

Research shows that millennials, who are saddled with hefty student loan bills, have struggled to set money aside for other purchases — from life insurance to buying a home.

On average, about 7 in 10 seniors graduate with debt, owing around $30,000 per borrower.

However, life insurance comes with a specific benefit for student loan borrowers: A policy that covers the amount owed to lenders can act as a way of protecting those loans from becoming a loved one's burden.

Though outstanding federal student loans are discharged when you die, that isn't always the case with private loans. When a borrower with a private loan dies, the co-signer may be on the hook for subsequent payments.

About half of private student loan programs do not offer death discharges, according to SavingforCollege.com.

More from Invest In You:

Not having a long-term care policy can crush your financial plan

When it pays to buy travel insurance

Don't make this $42,000 mistake

Or, like with outstanding student debt, if you took out a loan to start a small business, or any type of unsecured loan, that loan balance doesn't die with you either. The lender can either size the collateral you used to secure the loan or eat up all of your assets to pay off the debt.

A life insurance plan can also provide the business with the resources to recover from financial losses in the event of an untimely death.

Generally speaking, life insurance makes sense whenever there are financial needs that could not be covered by your assets if you were to pass away.