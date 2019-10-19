HTC launches a cheaper version of its blockchain phone

HTC is bringing out a cheaper version of its blockchain-friendly smartphone in a bid to entice the people hesitant about buying cryptocurrencies and expense flagships from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker on Saturday launched the Exodus 1s, a slightly smaller take on the Exodus 1, which it released last year. That phone initially cost 0.15 bitcoins — over $1,189 at current prices, similar to that of a high-end iPhone or Galaxy — although the company subsequently let people buy it in dollars for $699.

This new device costs 219 euros ($244), or the equivalent in cryptocurrency. But the big difference with this handset, according to HTC's Phil Chen, is that it comes packed with cryptocurrency-related features that will let users exchange, lend and borrow digital assets. He added that the first phone met the firm's own sales targets.

"This is a completely different device," Chen, who serves as HTC's "decentralized chief officer," told CNBC. "The Exodus 1 is still available and is hitting our internal targets. We've been delighted with the response."

One standout feature on the new phone, HTC says, is the ability to run a "full bitcoin node." Buyers would have to fork out for a 400GB memory card that stores the bitcoin blockchain — a digital ledger used to validate transactions — on the phone. This basically means that users will be able to verify transactions on the underlying bitcoin network.

Chen explained this would enable cryptocurrency wallets on the phone to "calculate the user's balance and ensure that future transactions are verified, further ensuring that the balance is actually owned by the spender."