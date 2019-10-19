Skip Navigation
Tech billionaire slashed price of his Silicon Valley mansion from $96.8 million to $54.8 million—take a look inside

Aerial shot
Credit: REX

Scott McNealy, who co-founded the computer technology company Sun Microsystems in 1982, has slashed the price of his Silicon Valley mega-mansion by nearly half after listing the property for $96.8 million last year.

REX homes, a real estate company where McNealy serves on the advisory board, said earlier this month that the property has been reduced to $54.8 million.

McNealy originally built the four-story mansion with his wife, Susan, in 2008. The couple says they spent approximately $11 million to build it from scratch, according to a REX spokesperson. McNealy made a majority of his fortune when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems for approximately $7.4 billion in 2009.

The 13-acre property in the hills of Palo Alto, California — a hub for tech billionaires — includes a full-sized ice rink, pool, golf course, indoor basketball court and even a hidden safe room with "panic buttons," according to REX.

"The home was originally placed on the market with an attention-grabbing list price that reflected the McNealys' desire to maximize the return on their real estate investment but not a strong desire to sell while their children were still in school," listing Deepee Chattha tells CNBC Make It. But "now that their children have left home and the McNealy's would like to relocate, the price was adjusted" to attract more potential buyers.

Take a look inside.

The mansion has 20 rooms and roughly 32,000 square feet of living space.

Aerial shot of the property
Credit: REX

Inside there are two fireplaces and multiple activity rooms, including a disco/dance floor, a poker room, a full gym and a movie theater.

Hallway shot of inside the mansion
Credit: REX

The kitchen is located by the pool area.

Main kitchen area
Credit: REX

The main house has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

Inside the master bedroom
Credit: REX

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet that is connected to the master bathroom.

Credit: REX

In addition to the full-sized swimming pool, the property also features a full-sized ice rink, golf course, indoor basketball court, a rock-climbing wall.

CREDIT: REX
Golf course
Credit: REX
Indoor hockey rink
Credit: REX

There is also a guest house located on the property.

Outside shot of the Guest House
Credit: REX

