Tech billionaire slashed price of his Silicon Valley mansion from $96.8 million to $54.8 million—take a look inside

Scott McNealy, who co-founded the computer technology company Sun Microsystems in 1982, has slashed the price of his Silicon Valley mega-mansion by nearly half after listing the property for $96.8 million last year.
REX homes, a real estate company where McNealy serves on the advisory board, said earlier this month that the property has been reduced to $54.8 million.
McNealy originally built the four-story mansion with his wife, Susan, in 2008. The couple says they spent approximately $11 million to build it from scratch, according to a REX spokesperson. McNealy made a majority of his fortune when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems for approximately $7.4 billion in 2009.
The 13-acre property in the hills of Palo Alto, California — a hub for tech billionaires — includes a full-sized ice rink, pool, golf course, indoor basketball court and even a hidden safe room with "panic buttons," according to REX.
"The home was originally placed on the market with an attention-grabbing list price that reflected the McNealys' desire to maximize the return on their real estate investment but not a strong desire to sell while their children were still in school," listing Deepee Chattha tells CNBC Make It. But "now that their children have left home and the McNealy's would like to relocate, the price was adjusted" to attract more potential buyers.
Take a look inside.
The mansion has 20 rooms and roughly 32,000 square feet of living space.
Inside there are two fireplaces and multiple activity rooms, including a disco/dance floor, a poker room, a full gym and a movie theater.
The kitchen is located by the pool area.
The main house has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.
The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet that is connected to the master bathroom.
In addition to the full-sized swimming pool, the property also features a full-sized ice rink, golf course, indoor basketball court, a rock-climbing wall.
There is also a guest house located on the property.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
Don't miss:
Forget self-help: Some business execs are paying up to $1,000 an hour for hypnosis
From summer janitor to CEO of Disney: What fueled Bob Iger's rise to the top