This 'Tiger cub' hedge fund is betting big on a solar stock. Here's likely why

Sunrun installer putting up solar electric panels on a residential rooftop in California. Source: Sunrun

Hedge fund Tiger Global Management is making a big bet on continued expansion at San-Francisco-based Sunrun, which has grown into the nation's largest residential solar company. The fund, headed by Julian Robertson protégé Chase Coleman, has been steadily increasing its position in Sunrun since at least the first quarter of 2018. The firm now owns 29.7 million shares, or more than 25% of Sunrun's equity, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Coleman was one of the so-called "tiger cubs" who started his investing career at Tiger Management under legendary investor Julian Robertson. Robertson closed the fund in 2000, after 20 years of heading it, at which point he gave Coleman $25 million to start his own fund, and Tiger Global was born. Since going public in August of 2015, Sunrun has been heavily focused on growth. With operations in 22 states as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico, the company deploys a lease-focused business model that emphasizes positive cash flow generation over the long term.

Growth investor

Coleman is known for making successful bets on tech giants such as Facebook. The fund's current top holdings, as of its latest filings, also include Microsoft, JD.com, Amazon, Peloton, Alibaba and Netflix. The hedge fund isn't alone in recognizing Sunrun's trajectory. Venture Capital firms Sequoia Capital and Millennium also have positions in the company. Wall Street analysts have taken note as well. "We believe RUN has significant growth potential and a differentiated and efficient financing strategy that position the company to benefit from what we believe could be a robust North American residential solar installation market through 2019," Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch wrote in a recent note to clients. "What matters is RUN's ability to put systems in the field and generate cash from the exercise. On this front, RUN is succeeding," wrote JMP's Joseph Osha. When initiating coverage on the residential solar space in August, KeyBanc's Sophie Karp argued that Sunrun offers "the best growth prospects" within an industry where market penetration is "barely scratching the surface." "Residential solar companies enjoy a constructive regulatory framework, a large total addressable market with low market penetration, and a favorable cost equation," she wrote. She currently has an overweight rating and $19 dollar target on the stock. Residential adoption of solar panels is expected to grow 8% year-over-year, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie, and investors are rewarding Sunrun for its growing share of the market. Since the third quarter of 2015, Sunrun has gained market share in all but two quarters.

Buying opportunity?

The stock is up 53% this year after soaring 85% in 2018. In the second quarter, the company announced that it had 255,000 customers, which represented 26% year-over-year growth, and the company emphasized that it is "cash flow positive while accumulating future cash flows." The stock, however, did sell off after second quarter results were announced due to light guidance and a tight labor market. So while shares have surged this year, the stock is currently in a bear market after sliding 20% from the July all-time high level. Roth Capital Partner's Philip Shen said the pullback presented a buying opportunity since the company's underlying fundamentals remain intact and the labor issue in particular was a short-term headwind. "We would accumulate shares on weakness as the fundamental demand is strong, and over time the labor issue, in our view, will be solved. Looking ahead, we believe new strategic partnerships continue to brew, and we see potential for more grid services announcements as well," he wrote in an August note to clients. While Wall Street's sell side analysts are bullish on the stock, the company's business model does make it somewhat challenging to value correctly.

Unusual model