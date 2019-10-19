UAW-GM deal would dissolve training center involved in federal corruption probe

DETROIT – A tentative agreement between the United Auto Workers and General Motors that was reached this week would dissolve a jointly-operated training facility that has been at the center of an ongoing federal probe into union corruption.

If GM's union members ratify the deal, training programs and other services currently handled by the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources would be transferred to a new "Executive Board-Joint Activities" comprised of an equal number of GM- and UAW-appointed members, according to the tentative contract that was released Friday.

Financial assets of the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources, a nonprofit organization, would be reorganized as two tax-exempt Taft-Hartley Trust Fund organizations and the center's physical location, a large pristine building in Detroit, would be sold. All employees of the center would be assigned elsewhere, or terminated, according to the deal.

As of 2017, the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources had total assets of $78.8 million, down from more than $100 million in 2014. it operates training and tuition assistance, among other programs. Those functions would continue under the Joint Activities board.

The deal also would ban using funds from the trusts for "promotional products and novelty items," which are currently known internally as "trinkets and trash," and have been used by officials for bribery schemes and embezzlement, according to federal prosecutors.