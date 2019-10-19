UK lawmakers delay Brexit vote and force Boris Johnson to ask for deadline extension

U.K. lawmakers have voted to amend a crucial Brexit vote which now forces the government to seek an extension to the deadline and delays full approval.
The amendment, introduced by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, withholds approval of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement with the European Union until legislation is in place, and was passed 322 to 306.
The move automatically triggers the "Benn Act" which forces the prime minister to request a further extension to the October 31 deadline until January 31.
Speaking after the setback, Johnson said the government will not table the meaningful vote on Saturday.
"The opportunity to have a meaningful vote has effectively been passed up," Johnson said.
"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson added. However by law, according to the Benn Act, Johnson has until 11:00 p.m. London time to send a letter the EU requesting an extension. It is yet to be seen how the prime minister will attempt to circumvent this.
Supporters of the Letwin amendment suggest that it prevents the Government forcing through a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, while its opponents argue that it is a stalling tactic by anti-Brexit lawmakers.
"Next week, the Government will introduce the legislation needed for us to leave the EU with our new deal on Oct 31 and I hope that our European colleagues and friends will not be attracted, as the opposite benches are, or should I say the front bench opposite, by delay," Johnson further added.
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be introduced in the House of Commons early next week and would potentially mean a vote on Tuesday evening on what is termed the "second reading," the initial stage of a passage of bill through the House of Commons.
Should it pass, this would be the first time the House has passed any bill relating to Brexit. Should it then ascend to the House of Lords, parliament's upper chamber, and pass before the deadline, there is still a possibility that the U.K. leaves the EU on October 31.