UK lawmakers delay Brexit vote and force Boris Johnson to ask for deadline extension

U.K. lawmakers have voted to amend a crucial Brexit vote which now forces the government to seek an extension to the deadline and delays full approval.

The amendment, introduced by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, withholds approval of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement with the European Union until legislation is in place, and was passed 322 to 306.

The move automatically triggers the "Benn Act" which forces the prime minister to request a further extension to the October 31 deadline until January 31.

Speaking after the setback, Johnson said the government will not table the meaningful vote on Saturday.

"The opportunity to have a meaningful vote has effectively been passed up," Johnson said.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson added. However by law, according to the Benn Act, Johnson has until 11:00 p.m. London time to send a letter the EU requesting an extension. It is yet to be seen how the prime minister will attempt to circumvent this.